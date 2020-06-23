Lawyers with law chambers located in Arcades ask to be allowed to access their premises

By Sania Babirye

Uganda Law Society has petitioned the prime minister seeking permission to re-open law chambers located on various arcades.

According to the President Uganda Law society Peter Kinobe, despite president Museveni easing the ongoing lock down, many lawyers whose offices are located on the closed arcades cannot access their offices.

In the said letter addressed to the office of the prime minister dated 22nd June 2020, Kinobe says that these lawyers have not been able to practice law with out tools to use yet courts are in operation.

He says that as a result some members have been forced to go to court without case files which has made them to look unprofessional and unprepared before court and their clients.

Kinobe has now asked the prime minister to compel landlords that have law firms on their arcades as their tenants to give lawyers access to their offices in line with guidelines similarly to those given to malls and other opened businesses.