LDU undertake new training at Kakiri

BY Sania Babirye

The Deputy Commander Land Forces, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, has launched training of Local Defense Unit Personnel at Kakiri Barracks .

The training has started with those of Lubaga Battalion.

Maj.Gen.Sam Kauma says all the personnel of the 10 Battalions of the LDUs operating in Kampala Metropolitan Policing (KMP) Area will undergo weeks of the refresher course.

He noted that much as there are significant achievements registered, in all societies there are usually a few people who fall short of the required standards. “Nevertheless, over 99% of the LDUs are doing a great job.

The few who fell short of the operational standards have been charged in the court as per the laws .”

He urged the trainees to take the training seriously so as to enhance on their professional journey in line with the acceptable ideology of the NRA/UPDF.

The training will be conducted by the UPDF and Uganda Police Force instructors and will include political education, civil policing, Law and the role of media in military operations among others.