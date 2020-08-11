The LDUs are back but only for night duty

By Sania Babirye

The army has reinstated all local defense units who have completed their refresher training to resume operations only at night in support of the Uganda police to curtail criminal activities.

In a statement released by the newly appointed UPDF spokesperson brigadier general Flavia Byekwaso, the reinstatement follows an outcry by local leaders and the general public about the increased criminality especially in the night due to the withdraw if LDUs.

The statement says that these petitioned security leaders to have the LDUs back to curtail criminals.

The statement further says, the LDUs will Participate in intelligence led limited operations as requested by police. They will however not participate in any daytime enforcement of COVID-19 directives as listed by ministry of health and president Museveni.

General Byekwaso has called upon the public to cooperate with the forces to ensure security for all Ugandans.