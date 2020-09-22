Leader of opposition demands for thorough investigations into Makerere fire

BY Alice Lubwama

Opposition leader in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan has called for thorough investigations into the cause of the fire that destroyed property at Makerere University .

The fire whose cause is still being investigated by different teams from KCCA, Police fire and forensic department started Saturday night and it took police two days to stop.

While on her fact finding visit to Makerere university, she said that police this time should investigate and produce a report and if there was any ill motive in the fire outbreak, the culprits should be arrested, prosecuted and punished.

Meanwhile Aol has appealed to the government to urgently reconstruct the Makerere Ivory tower to continue keeping the pride of Makerere University.

She says the tower has been acting as a historical and tourist building for the University across the world.

She has also appealed to the government to set up an Independent Ministry of Disaster and Preparedness separate from the office of the prime minister to address such emergencies in the country.

Aol says on many occasions the government is held at ransom and in panic when disastrous incidents like mudslides, Corona virus and fires happen.

“Its’ now time for the country to have a ministry in charge of disasters and have a proper work-plan and budget for such calamities rather than asking for supplementary budgets from parliament.” Aol said