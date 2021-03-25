Legislators get COVAX jabs

By Alice Lubwama

The vaccination exercise against COVID-19 at parliament has registered a high turn up of current legislators, MP-elects, Parliamentary staff and journalists.

The two day vaccination exercise which commenced this morning is being conducted by the health Officials from Kampala Capital city Authority and ministry health.

While launching the exercise the state minister for health in charge of General Duties Robinah Nabanja applauded MPs for accepting to get vaccinated.

Adjumani West MP also the 1st Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali was among the first people to be vaccinated.

He has encouraged Ugandans to embrace the vaccination since this is the only way they will survive the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Other Ministers vaccinated today include the Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi, State minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar, state minister for Sports Hamson Obua among others j

Some of the MPs who have been vaccinated expressed happiness after vaccination and called Ugandans to accept the vaccination.

Rujumbura county MP- in Rukungiri District Tumuheirwe Fred Turyamuhweza said asked Ugandans to grab any chance of vaccination saying , hundreds of ugandans have died in the last months due to the deadly virus.

Busiro South MP Peter Ssematimba also encouraged the public to embrace the vaccination.