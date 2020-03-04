Lt.Col. Edith Nakalema asks UCU students to be active in the fight against corruption

By Daudi Zirimala

The Head of the Anti Corruption Unit at State House Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema has urged the students of Uganda Christian University in Mukono Municipality to get deeply involved in the fight against corruption as the vice is a moral and spiritual issue and requires people like them with the right attitude to wipe out the vice from the country.

Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema was delivering a lecture to both students and the staff of Uganda Christian University Mukono on the topic ‘Realizing Public Accountability in Uganda’s Public Service Delivery System-What is our role as Christians’

Nakalema who broadened the scope of corruption in all sectors and not focusing on only the embezzlement, exhaustively told the congregation that was on its daily lunch time assembly the forms of accountability that include among others financial, political, legal, and social accountability adding that all forms and levels of accountability are influenced by individual moral values that stem from the family, institutions, community, religion and government among others.

She informed them that government on its part has put in place interventions to curb corruption but it requires the responsibility and mandate of all Ugandans to combat the evil.

Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, therefore, urged students of Uganda Christian University in particular and all Ugandans to be the light of the world by denouncing corruption quoting from Mathew Chapter 15 verse16 that ‘let your good deeds shine out for all to see so that everyone will praise and glorify the Father in Heaven’.