Lukwago nominated for Kampala mayorship seat

By Robert Segawa

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change ( FDC ) has this morning nominated Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago as a party flag bearer for the position of mayorship in the forth coming election.

This morning Lord Mayor Lukwago picked forms expressing interest in standing for Lord Mayor seat for the third time.

According to Boniface Bamwenda the party’s electoral commission boss, Lukwago has fulfilled all the requirements set by the party to be their flag bearer come 2021 election.

This morning, at headquarters in Najjanakumbi the party opened the nomination exercise for the position of Lord Mayor calling upon those who are interested to show up for the exercise before the closing date.

Meanwhile police have heavily deployed at FDC party headquarters which the PRO Kampala Metropolitan ASP Luke Owoyesigyire says has been done to deter any acts of crime that may arise .