Lukwago says Amongi should consult division mayors on planned changes in the city

By Robert Segawa

Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago rejects plan by Minister of Kampala affairs Betty Amongi to reduce the number of taxis and Bodaboda riders who will operate in the central business district of Kampala.

Government plans to enforce this move after the Covid-19 lock down. This will see all taxi and boda boda operators work outside the city center until all of them register with Ministry of Works and Transport in the stipulated 42 days.

Lord Mayor says the move is unfair and has not been brought up for consultation.

He insists that the plans should include all five division Mayors,Lord councilors, taxi and boda boda leaders as well as for a better plan rather than ambushing them because because of the lock down opportunity.