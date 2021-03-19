Mabirizi accuses the Chief Justice of denying him access to Supreme Court premises

By Sania Babirye

City lawyer Hassan Kiwanuka Male Mabirizi is stranded outside the entrance of the supreme Court in Kololo after he was denied access to enter the court premises this morning allegedly on orders of the Chief justice Alifonse Owiny Dollo.

Mabirizi is accusing the Chief Justice Alifonse Owinyi Dollo of giving orders to the security guard to not allow him access the court premises after he was informed by the security at the gate that no one is allowed to enter the supreme Court premises.

Mabirizi says he had gone to witness his ruling due to be delivered by Justice Kisakye who deferred from the majority judgement on why the Chief Justice should recuse himself in the Kyagulanyi presidential Election Petition.

Mabirizi explained that Justice Kisakye told him to return back today at 11:am to have his minority judgement since she was unable to deliver it yesterday due to time constraints but he was surprised to find the Supreme Court gates closed.

He further says that he had also came to file his rejoinder at the East African Court in a case he filed against Justice Dollo for refusing to recuse himself from hearing Kyagulanyi’s petition, that is housed at the Supreme Court premises and also serve the chief justice and his other seven justices with their drafts after he filed a complaint before the Juducial Service Commission this morning about their alleged misconduct in yesterday’s supreme court drama.

He adds that he has personally called the chief justice on his personal number and the Judiciary PRO Solomon Muyita but they have all declined to answer.

He says he will remain camped at the gate until the chief justice answers his call and tell him why some people are allowed to access court while others can’t.

Mabirizi adds that he is a party to a case ,filed all fees, then he should not be bared from accessing court on allegedly the chief justice orders.

He has called upon the chief justice to allegedly stop using the supreme Court as his personal office yet its a public office stating that he had warned the Parliament of Uganda from approving his appointment but no body listened to him.