Mabirizi asks JSC to investigate CJ over Misconduct

By Sania Babirye

City Lawyer Male Mabirizi petitions the Judicial Service Commission asking the disciplinary body to terminate contract of the Chief Justice of Uganda Alifonse Owiny Dollo. He accuses the CJ of misconduct during the hearing of the now withdrawn Presidential Election Petition filed by National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi.

In his petition, Mabirizi wants a tribunal appointed to investigate the CJ’s alleged misconduct and if found to be true, then,suspended from office.

Mabirizi notes that under the law, the chief justice can not be impeached, but the JSC can investigate any alleged disciplinary allegations against the CJ, then advises the president to appoint a tribunal to investigate the allegations and that during that period under investigation, the CJ can be suspended from office and if he is found guilty, then he can be removed from office.

Mabirizi who presented a 70 page petition including the alleged misconduct by the CJ says, he has done his part as a concerned citizen.

Some of the misconducts that Mabirizi claims include the failure by the chief Justice Alifonse Owinyi Dollo to recuse himself from the Kyagulanyi presidential Election Petition despite having been president Museveni’s personal lawyer before, the decision by the CJ to deny setting a date to hear his application in which he was seeking the supreme Court to stay any proceedings in regard to the Kyagulanyi’s Presidential Election Petition until the East African Court of Justice hears his main petition challenging the CJ’s refusal to recuse himself and finally, the CJ’s going ahead to hear Kyagulanyi’s application seeking to withdraw the said Presidential Election Petition and court indeed allowing to withdraw it after refusing to recuse himself.

Mabirizi claims that he has sufficient evidence to prove that the Chief Justice is indiscipline and should not continue as the chief justice and that the Judicial Service Commission should investigate those allegations, then advise the president appropriately for justice to be served.

If the tribunal is appointed, it will hear the CJ and Mabirizi, before coming up with their tribunal of either to dismiss the said allegations or recommend for the termination of the CJ.