Mabirizi Challenges Kenya’s ban on importation of Ugandan maize

By Sania Babirye



City lawyer Male Mabirizi has challenged the two decision by Kenyan government to ban Uganda’s maize, eggs and Chicken also from Tanzania calling it a violation of the East African Common Market Protocol that guarantees for free movement of goods and services in it’s partner states.

On the 14th of January 2020 in a memo,Kenya banned Chicken and eggs from Tanzania which Mabirizi says was unchallenged and on the 5th of March, the Kenya food and agriculture Authority banned the importation of Maize from Uganda on grounds that Maize from the two countries contains a dangerous chemical aflatoxins.

Mabirizi says that despite Kenya claiming that the said ban is aimed at helping its farmers and producers recover from COVID-19, its actions contravenes the East African Treaty but mainly the East African common Market Protocol especially Article 2 and 3 which requires partner states to treat goods from each partner state as not imports but just same commodities and free movement of goods and services.

He says that Kenya’s banning of Ugandan Maize with immediate effect denies Uganda a chance to fair hearing which contravenes article 6 and 7 of the East African Treaty because it denies Uganda a chance to challenge the said decision.

He adds that Kenya as a member of the East African common Market cannot just ban goods from its sister countries for whatever reason.

Mabirizi further claims that he has done research which shows that all Maize contains aflatoxins due to poor storage but the problem is in the levels.

He further claims that Kenya’s maize contains high levels of aflatoxins than maize from other countries and that Kenya has no right to ban the importation of Maize with less aflatoxins from other countries.

He is accusing Kenya of making a blanket order since its maize also contains aflatoxins and that if Kenya wanted to stop any contaminated Maize from being imported into Kenya,then it should have tested each consignment instead of banning all maize.

He wants the regional court to declare Kenya’s two decisions illegal and immediately stayed.

Kenyan maintains that its aim is to preserve food safety and that it will not compromise its people in anyway.