Mabirizi Seeks To Expose Corruption Amongst Supreme Court Justices

By Sania Babirye

City lawyer Male Mabirizi has petitioned the secretary to the judiciary Pius Bigirimana to avail him with the budget and expenditures for the two presidential Election petition including that of NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi in his effort to allegedly reveal corruption related offences by the judiciary staff.

In his letter dated 15th February 2021 and addressed to Bigirimana, Mabirizi says he is a civically active Ugandan who is aware of section 17( 1)c of administration of the judiciary act 2020 which mandates Bigirimana to be in charge of the expenditures of the judiciary.

Mabirizi further states that article 41 of the constitution provides that every citizen has a right to access to information in the possession of the state it any other organ or agency of the state and that he is exercising the said right to seek for the budget, particulars to the expenditure including who received what money , for what purpose and planned expenditures in respect of the two presidential election petitions.

He adds that their must be transparency and accountability in such great cases and that he needs the said Information to pursue his citizen duty as mandated by the constitution to expose any, combat and eradicate any corruption, abuse or misuse of power by those holding Political and other public offices.

Mabirizi further claims that since 2019, the Supreme court justices were in conflict over money spent and shared during determination of presidential of his own constitutional Appeal against the lifting of the presidential term limit and that he is suspicious that a lot of money is being spent enormously under the blanket of the presidential election petitions.

He adds that a closer look into these evidence might reveal evidence of corruption related tendencies by the judiciary staff and wants Bigirimana to avail him with the said documents with in the mandated 21 days.