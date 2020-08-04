Maj. Gen. Kyanda cautions LDUs against indiscipline

By Sania Babirye

The Chief of Staff Land Forces (COS- LF) of the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF), Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda has

urged Local Defense Force to improve the way they work so as improve their public image.

Maj Gen. Kyanda made the call during the ongoing refresher training at Kakiri Barracks by LDFs.

He also described cases of indiscipline by some LDUs as very grave act against the good image of the UPDF.

“In the UPDF, we have no space for any form of indiscipline; there is no amount of indiscipline that is small to us. A mere abusive language or annoying gesture to the civilians is too grave an act to do. You must work towards correcting these mistakes as you conduct your operations,” said Maj Gen Kyanda.

He further told the LDFs that they are part of the UPDF and members of the larger national security structure of Uganda and must measure to the expected disciplinary standards.

This course is intended to inculcate and uphold in you the time-tested UPDF ideology of a Pro-People Force,” he told the trainees.

He added that after the course, the LDFs will be able to execute their duties more effectively.