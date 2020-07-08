Man arrested for assaulting police officer at check point

By Sania Babirye

A 28 year old Teacher who allegedly assaulted a police officer while resisting to be checked at a check point has been arraigned before Makindye magistrate court and charged.

The suspect is identified as Kayonga Simon a resident of Kyanja in Wakiso district.

He has however denied the said offense of assault and has been remanded at Sentamu prison for two weeks as investigations continues.

Prosecution states that on the 3rd of July at Salaama road police check point in Kampala district, the suspect assaulted Angom Semmy a police officer who was acting in the execution of her duties