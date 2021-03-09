Man arrested for breaking ‘watermelon’ promise

By Sania Babirye

City hall court remands a 35 year old businessman Moses Kimbowa to Kitalya government prison for allegedly obtaining 8 million shillings from a friend promising to grow water melon for him where as not.

He appeared before grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and denied the offence of obtaining money by false pretense.

He is to appear back in court on the 23rd of this month for further mention of his case.

Kibwota a resident of Naguru in Kampala, is said to have committed the said offence on September 7th 2020 at Acacia Avenue in Kampala.

According to prosecution, Kimbowa, after learning that his friend Ronald Tumwesigye wanted to enter into a water melon business, he convinced him to give him 8 million shillings to grow fir him an acre of water melon.

However, as time went on, Tumwesigye started requesting to see the alleged garden, only to learn that the suspect did not grow any water melon and had defrauded him.

He then reported the matter to police leading to the arrest of his friend.