Man arrested for nearly murdering his girlfriend

By Robert Segawa

Police in Jinja this morning have arrested 26 year’s old man for allegedly cutting his girl friends throat for suspecting her of having an affair with neighbor.

Kiira region police spokesman Abbey Ngako says the suspect was arrested from Jinja referral hospital.

Ngako adds that the suspect is a resident of Walukuba Masese division had gone to the hospital to visit the victim identified as Joyline Okurut who reported him to doctors who alerted the police for his arrest.

Okurut further told police that, she over powered him after stubbing her in the neck using sharp knife.

The suspect will appear in courts of law on charges of attempted murder.