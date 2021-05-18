Man arrested for poaching

By Sania Babirye

24 year old Man who was arrested inside Murchison falls National Park hunting has protected animals has been arraigned before court and charged.

The suspect is identified as Okabo Walter Opio a peasant and resident of Gweng-Diya village Pamin-Olango.

He appeared before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Fedlise Itao who charged him with Entering wildlife protected area and hunting in a protected Wildlife area.

He however denied the charges and was remanded to Kitalya government prison until the 27th if this month as investigations continues.

Prosecution states that the suspect and others still at large, on the 3rd of May 2021, at Latoro in Nyowa District, hunted in Murchison falls National Park wildlife protected area without permission by the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

The same Court also remanded 25 year old Kisa David to Kitalya government prison on charges of unlawful possession of protected species contrary to the Uganda Wildlife Act.

Its alleged that Kisa David and others still at large, on 2nd May this year, at Kiyogoma village, had in their possession Pangolin scales weighing 49.4 Kgs without a Valid Wildlife Use licence.