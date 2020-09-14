Man charged after being caught bribing a police officer

By Sania Babirye

The anti corruption court has charged a 55 year old businessman with corruption after he was caught bribing a police officer.

The suspect identified as as Byensi James a resident of UBC zone in Nakawa division a Kampala suburb.

He has appeared before chief magistrate Pamela Lamunu Ocaya and denied the offense of.

He was however granted a 500,000 shillings cash cash bail and ordered to return to court on the 14th of October as investigations continues.

Prosecution states that on the offered a one million bribe to SSP Charles to be released on a police bond and sabotage investigations while in detention at the CID headquarters in Kibuli.