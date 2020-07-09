Man charged with theft of Ushs300M worth fuel granted bail

By Sania Babirye

A man who stole fuel valued at over 300 millions shillings has been charged with theft.

27 year old Lubega Hebert a store manager with Gasco United ltd and a resident of Mutundwe in Rubaga division has appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate Patience Lonah Tukundane and denied the offense of theft.

However, he has been released on a 500,000 shilling cash bail and ordered to return to court on the 17th of this month for further mention of his case.

Prosecution says the suspect with others still at large on the 13th of March 2020 at Namasuba Makindye Sabagabo in Wakiso district,Stole 31, 773 liters of petrol engine oil valued at 337, 040,870 millions shillings.