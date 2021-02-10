Man contracts HIV after raping a positive woman

By Sania Babirye

A 48 year old man Erias Ntalanzi grabbed a 20 year old HIV positive woman from the road into his house and raped her has been sent to the high court for trial by city hall court upon finalization of police investigations.

Natalanzi who is now also HIV positive is said to have committed the offence on the 12th of February 2020 at Kikaaya Kawempe division in Kampala district.

According to committal papers from the Director of Public Prosecutions presented before grade one Fatima Nabirye, the suspect denies the said offence in which it is stated that the victim was coming from a bar at night when the incident happened .

DPP further adds that the suspect was arrested after the victim made an alarm promoting other neighbors to cone to her rescue where he was caught red handed in the act.

The suspect also contracted HIV and he is currently on remand at Luzira government prison until the high court next criminal session for trial.