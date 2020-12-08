Man faces trial for turning 16 year old daughter into a wife

By Sania Babirye

The Director of public prosecutions has ordered the trial of a father Sulaiman Mpologoma on charges of turning his 16 year old biological daughter into his wife after his wife died.

Kira court chief magistrate Joan Aciro committed the suspect to the high court after prosecution informed her that investigations in this matter were complete.

Prosecution states that between 9th and 24th March 2020 at Kazinga Bweyogerere Mpologoma defiled his 16 year old daughter, a student of Bishops Senior Secondary School after he vowed to never get married.He instead turned his daughter into a wife because she had good legs and he would have sex with her four times a day.

According to evidence before court,Mpologooma’s 40th day came when he took his daughter to a clinic for treatment and introduced her to the nurse as his girlfriend but the victim while speaking English which his father did not understand cried to the nurse for help confessed to the nurse that she was his own daughter but not his girlfriend and that he was forcing her into sex.

The nurse reported the incident to his neighbor who reported the matter to police leading to his arrest.

The victim had been taken in by her maternal grandmother after the death of her mother but the suspect instead picked her from her grandmothers home in Seeta Mukono when she was sick and brought her home in pretense of treating her before turning her into a wife.

He is charges with defilement and has been remanded back to Kitalya government prison until the next convenient court session.