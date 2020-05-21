Man held for stealing maize flour and other household items

By Sania Babirye

As the ongoing lock down continues to take toll on Ugandans, a 21 year old man who broke into his neighbor’s house and stole home items including food valued at 3.2 million shillings has been charged with theft and remanded to Kitalya government prison.

The suspect is identified as 21 year old Ivan Kamya 21 a businessman and a resident of Gangu ‘A’ zone Makindye Ssabagabo.

He has appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate Edith Mbabazi and denied the offense.

The things he allegedly stole include 25 kilos of maize flour, a flask , TV and cash 2.2million shillings.

The said stolen property belonged to Hassan Kasadha

The accused is alleged to have committed the offense on the 28th of April 2020 at Gangu zone Makindye Ssabagabo