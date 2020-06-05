Man jailed for assaulting girlfriend after she refuses to leave his home

By Sania Babirye

A 29year old man who is accused of beating up his stay in girlfriend for allegedly refusing to leave his home as requested has been remanded to Kitalya government prison.

The suspect identified as Herbert Mpagi is a businessman and a resident of Masajja Makindye Ssabagabo.

He appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate Patience Ronah Tukundane and pleaded not guilty to the offense of assault and causing actual bodily harm.

He was however remanded until the 23rd of this month after he failed to meet a 400,000 cash bail.

Prosecution claims that on the 11th of May 2020 at Masajja the accused person unlawfully assaulted Elizabeth Ahumuza thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

According to court documents, the suspect had asked the victim to leave his house but she refused to go after she had rumors that he wanted to bring in the house a new lover.