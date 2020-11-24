Man sent to jail for assaulting police officer

By Sania Babirye

A rioter and bodaboda rider whose video went viral on social media attacking a female police officer during the the free Kyagulanyi protest has been charged and remanded to Kitalya government prison.

The suspect identified as 26 year old Simbwa Emmanuel and a resident of Kikonko One Kirinya in Bweyogere has appeared before Buganda road court grade one magistrate Ketty Joan Acaa and denied the offense of aggravated robbery.

Simbwa is jointly charged with three others including 36 year old Godfrey Lubyayi a mechanic and a resident of Ndejje, 20 year old Semakula Muhammed, a resident of Kikajo zone Namasuba in Makindye division and 27 year old Marvin Ahimbisibwe , a casual laborer and resident of Musajja Alumbwa in Rubaga division.

These are to return to court on the 14th of December for mention.

Prosecution states that the accused persons and others still at large on November 18th 2020, at Nakivubo road in Kampala city robbed ASP Kasule Consilanta of a techno mobile phone valued at 150,000 shillings and at or immediately before or immediately after the said robbery used actual violence thereby causing grievance harm to the said officer.