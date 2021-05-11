Man sent to jail for attempted rape

By Sania Babirye

A 22 year old man who was arrested trying to force a woman to have sex with him has been arraigned before Buganda Road Court and Charged with attempted rape.

The suspect is identified as Bwanika Dennis a Chapati maker and resident of Makerere Kikoni Zobe C in Kawempe Division in Kampala district.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Miriam Akello and denied the said offence.

He was remanded to Kitalya government until the 26th of this month for further mention of his case.

Prosecution states that the suspect on the 29th of April 2021 at Kikoni Zone C in Kawempe Division, attempted to have unlawful carnal knowledge with the Victim without her consent.