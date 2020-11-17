Man sent to jail for attempting to rape fellow resident

By Sania Babirye

A 45 year old resident of Kawala zone 2 in Kampala who was arrested trying rape a fellow resident has been remanded to Kitalya prison on charges of attempted rape.

Moses Kayima a casual laborer appeared before Buganda road chief magistrate court and denied the charge.

He is to return to court on the 8th of December to start trial.

Prosecution states that on 25th of May 2020, at Kawala zone 2 in Rubaga division in Kampala district, the accused attempted to unlawfully to perform a canal knowledge with the victim without her consent.

According to the evidence, Kayima was caught red handed trying to insert his penis in the private parts of the victim who made an alarm for rescue by the residents