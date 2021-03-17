Man sent to jail for beating up two women

By Sania Babirye

A 35 year old man is remanded to Kitalya government prison after beating up two women and injuring them.

The suspects is identified as 35 year old Ddamba Ibrahim a technician and resident of Kasana Zone Kisambi in Nakawa division in Kampala district.

He has been arraigned before City hall court grade one Magistrate Nabirye Fatuma who charged him with Domestic violence.

He has however denied the said offence and remanded until the 28th of this month for trial.

Prosecution states that on the 7th of March 2021 at Kisota zone in Kampala district, unlawfully engaged in acts of Domestic violence including physical attack on Ainembabazi Prosy with intent to injure her.

He is also charged with assaulting Owebabazi Angel on the same day and occasioning her actual bodily harm.