Man sent to jail over defilement

By Sania Babirye

An 18 year old student of Buganda Royal Institute who allegedly performed a sexual act with a 15year old neighbor’s daughter has been charged with defilement.

The suspect Twaha Ssemakula a resident of Kawempe has been arraigned before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Fatuma Nabirye .

He has been remanded at Kitalya prison until the 30th of this month for further mention.

Prosecution states that the student committed the offense in the month of April 2019 at Kaco village Kawempe in Kampala.