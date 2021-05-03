Man sent to jail for defiling three year old toddler

By Sania Babirye

A man who allegedly defiled a three year old toddler has been committed to the High Court for trial on charges of aggravated Defilement by the Mukono Chief Magistrate court.

Gerald Kaaya was committed by grade one magistrate Patience Kabarunga on the orders of the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo upon completion of Police Investigations.

The magistrate did not allow him to say anything on a capital offense only triable and bailable by the High court.

Its alleged that the offence was committed on February 16th 2021 at Nakisunga village.

The suspect was further remanded to Prison until court sets a date for his trial.