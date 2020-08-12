Man sent to jail over forgery of KCCA identity card

By Sania Babirye

A business man in Nabweru, Wakiso district who allegedly forged a KCCA identity card has been sent on remand .

The suspect Jamir Ssimbwa has appeared before city hall court grade one magistrate Fatuma Nabirye who charged him with forgery and impersonation.

He has however denied the offenses and has been remanded to Sentema prison until the 2nd of September for mention of the case.

Prosecution states that on the 10th of December 2019 at Kawempe, Ssimbwa forged staff identity card purporting to have been signed and issued by the issuing Authority to Kampala Capital City Authority whereas not.

Prosecution adds that the accused and others who are still on the run on July 10th 2020 at Kawempe in Kampala falsely represented themselves to be persons employed in the public office as health workers which was not true.