Man sent to jail for impersonation

By Sania Babirye

A man who tried to extort UGX 100,000 from a bodaboda rider by pretending to be a police officer at Katwe police post who will help him get back his impounded motorcycle has been charged and remanded at Sentema government prison.

The suspect is identified as 45 year old Kasule Muhammad also a bodaboda rider and resident of Kasule zone in Makindye division, Kampala district.

He has appeared before Makindye chief magistrate and pleaded not guilty to the offense of impersonation and demanding money with a menace.

Its alleged that on the 26th of June 2020 at Katwe police station Makindye division in Kampala district, with intent to defraud Semwanga Paul of 100,000 shillings falsely presented himself as a detective police officer at Katwe police station that he was to assist him to release his impounded motorcycle whereas he was not a police officer.

Kasule Later demanded 100,000 shillings from Semwanga .