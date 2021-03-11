Man sent to jail for kidnapping a two months old baby

By Sania Babirye

A 19 year old man has been committed for trial before the high court for allegedly kidnapping a two month baby with an intention of murdering the said baby.

Eric Kiza a resident of Kulambiro Tuba zone in Kampala has been committed via video conferencing before City hall court grade one Magistrate Nabirye Fatuma.

This is after prosecution presented committal papers indicating that police has concluded their investigations and that the DPP is ready to prosecute the suspect.

The magistrate has also advised the suspect to apply for bail before the high court after the suspect tried to apply for bail for his temporary release.

She explained to him that she has no powers to hear his bail application since he is charged with a capital offence and has already been committed to stand trial.

Prosecution alleges that on 7th August 2020, at Kulambiro Tuba zone, by force or fraud, took away Eric Kalyango a baby of two months from Cissy Neyebare with intent to murder.