Man sent to jail for murdering own wife

By Sania Babirye

The Mpigi magistrate court has remanded to Kigo government prison a man who stabbed to death his wife.

Salongo Vicent Bugingo has been charged with murdering his wife Nalongo Nantongo Juliet is him he had 8 kids with.

Grade one magistrate Moreen Mokoya has however been barred him from pleading to the charges since he is charged with a capital offense that is only tried and bailed by the high Court.

Prosecution states that on the 24th of December 2019 at Nabisenke village in Nkozi, the suspect stabbed his wife to death in a domestic violence related incident .

However, Salongo after committing the alleged crime is said to have reported himself at police claiming that his wife was involved in an accident which caused her death.

Police later went to his home and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on her stomach, head and private parts.

He returns to court on the 28th of this month as investigations into the matter continues.