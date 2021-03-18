Man sent to jail for stealing employer’s property

By Sania Babirye

A manager at Evelyn apartments in Ntinda is remanded to Kitalya government prison for robbing his employer property worth over 100 million shillings.

The suspect is identified as 31 year old Mawanda Henry a resident of Kireka zone A in Wakiso district.

He appeared before city hall court grade one Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who charged him with the offence of theft.

He has denied the said allegations and remanded until the 29th of this month for trial.

Prosecution states that the suspects and others still at large between the month of October 2020 and March 2021 at Evelyn apartments Ntinda in Kampala district stole 640 pairs of bed sheets, 510 towels, 36 extension cables,22 electrical flat irons,4 microwaves among others all valued at 169,010,000 million shillings the property of Nyombi Tembo Angela.