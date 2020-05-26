Man sent to jail for stealing paint

By Sania Babirye

A 32 year old man who stole five plascon paint tins valued at 275000 has been charged with theft and remanded to Kitalya government prison.

The suspect has been identified as Erias Muwanga self employed and a resident of Ndejje Kibutika zone Makindye Ssabagabo in Kampala district.

He has been produced before Makindye chief magistrate court grade one magistrate Patience Ronah Tukundane and pleaded not guilty to the said charge. .

He has been remanded until 12th of June for trial.

Prosecution states that Muwanga and others still at large on the 20th of May 2020 at Kibiri village Wakiso district stole 5 tins of paint valued at 275000shillings the property of Timothy Byaruhanga.