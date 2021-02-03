Man sent to jail for stealing over UGX100M from wife

By Sania Babirye



City hall court has charged a 61 year old man with stealing his wife’s USD 30465 from her account in KCB bank.

Fred Kaliba a businessman and resident of Ntinda, Kulambiro in Kampala has appeared before a grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and denied the offense of theft.

Prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire says Kaliba between the year 2013 and 25th August 2015 at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in Kampala stole cash USD 3046 the property of his wife Kaliba Winfred.

According to Winfred her husband has been withdrawing money from her account using her ATM card while she is away in United states for green pasture.

He has been ordered to return to court on February 24th 2021 for further hearing of the case.