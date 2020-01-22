Man sent to jail over stolen property

By Sania Babirye

A chapati man who was caught with suspected stolen property during a random police patrol has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison.

City hall grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise remanded 22 year old Mande Julius after he denied the offense of being in possession of suspected stolen property.

Prosecution states that the accused person on the 14th of January 2020 at Kalinabiri zone Ntinda in Kampala when stopped and searched by police officer Ahimbisibwe Joseph acting in exercise of the powers coffered under section 20 of the criminal procedure code, was found in possession of a bag containing a Lasonic DVD, a pair of shoes and a sweater which the said officer reasonably suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

He returns back to court on the 3rd of February for mention of his case.