Man who stole singer Stabua Natoro’s car sent to jail

By Sania Babirye

A 24years old student who allegedly stole a motor vehicle belonging to a local Musician Stabua Natolo has been charged and remanded to Kitalya government prison.

Daniel Kigozi a student at St Joseph’s Technical Institute,Kisubi and a resident of Ndejje Kanyanya zone has been arraigned before Makindye court grade one magistrate Patience Lonah Tukundane where he denied the offense.

Its alleged that Kigozi and others still at large on January 26th 2020 at Ndejje Kanyanya zone stole a motor vehicle UBG 963B Toyota Alex valued at 30million shillings which is a property of Stabua Natolo.

He has been ordered to return to court on June 30th 2020 for commencement of the case.