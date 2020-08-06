Man sues government over failure to fully recall defective batches of life guard condoms

By Sania Babirye

A Ugandan citizen who claims to have contracted HIV/AIDS after using a defective life guard condom has sued government for failing to remove the said defective condoms on the market.

In a petition filed in the high court civil division, Joseph Kintu claims that the said condoms are still in circulation since several other batches were not recalled from bars and retail shops because NDA and Marie Stopes’ mandates are limited to pharmacies and drug stores.

Kintu claims that 30% of the defective condoms are still being sold and many Ugandans continue to contract sexually transmitted diseases on a daily basis .

He further claims that people with hearing and sight impairments have also complained that government did not communicate to them in form of sign language to alert them of the defective condoms on market as such communication was published in either News papers or placed on Radio and TV stations yet many of them are still using the said condoms and have since tested positive to STDs.

Kintu wants court to declare that the failure by government and concerned parties to fully recall the defective batches of Lifeguard condoms on the market a violation of the right to health as people continue to contract sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies.

Court is yet to summon government for defense.