Mao excludes fighting groups from DP delegates conference

By Robert Segawa

The opposition Democratic Party (DP) president general, Nobert Mao, has revealed that all the people and the branches opposed to DP, will not be invited for delegates conference.

Mao made the remarks during a weekly press briefing in Kampala. He said the party infighting last week hit the peak after an alleged group of members attacked Mao and members of his executive at an extra ordinary meeting at Balintuma road Mengo.

Mao says the party central executive committee will crack a whip on all undisciplined members.

It is on this note that he announced that all branches and people undermining the party Will not be invited to delegates conference scheduled for May this year.

He however revealed that the secretary general was preparing over 2800 invitation cards for both delegates and special guests.

Mao clarified that the party organizing secretary, Suleiman Kidandala was suspended to prevent more damage in the party.

Kidandala was suspended by the party NEC on last Friday on grounds of violating the party Constitution and printing voters registers.

Mao however said he will be summoned and given fair hearing.