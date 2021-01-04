Mao warns against riots

By Phiona Namutebi



Democratic Party presidential candidate Norbert Mao has urged his fellow candidates to advice their voters not to riot on the day of casting votes to avoid bloodshed in our country.

While speaking to the press on his way to Soroti district ,Mao said that change is good but it’s better if it is achieved peacefully,Ugandans should not waste their lives because this country does not end on 14th January 2021,

He added that we still need Uganda with all its beauty that is why voters should avoid exercising things like riots that can result into a war that may destroy our mother land.