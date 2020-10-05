Marie Stopes launches new improved Life Guard condoms

By Deo Wasswa

The Ministry of Health in partnership with Marie Stopes Uganda has today announced the return of the new, improved and National Drug Authority -certified Life Guard condoms to address the nationwide shortage of the socially marketed brands.

Dr Charles Olaro, the Director in charge of Curative Services and the Focal Point for Family Planning, Ministry of Health says that the new Life Guard condoms manufactured by Thai Nippon Rubber industries (TNR) a UNFPA pre-qualified condom manufacturer meet the highest international safety standards.

The estimated annual condom need for socially marketed and commercial condoms in Uganda is 20 million condoms. Lifeguard contributes about 43% of this market.

Dr Olaro reiterates that the withdrawal of Life Guard condoms last year left a huge gap that could potentially undermine the Ministry of Health’s efforts to curb the spread of HIV, in line with the Presidential Fast-track Initiative on ending HIV and AIDS in Uganda by 2030.

Dr. Carole Sekimpi, the Country Director of Marie Stopes Uganda notes: “Condoms play a vital role in preventing unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. We are committed to providing products of the highest quality. We have strict quality controls in place and have a World Health Organization pre-qualified laboratory as our quality assurance/quality control partner to ensure that this product meets the strictest national and international standards.”