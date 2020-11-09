Markets and abattoirs elect new leaders

By Robert Segawa

Kampala Capital City Authority has embarked on conducting elections for transitional leadership committee in the 16 public market and abattoirs in the city

This comes after the president directed Kampala minister Betty Amongi to nullify all market and abattoirs leadership to pave way for election of new leaders.

Traders had continually complained about the multiple changes and inflated fees on public utilities like water and power imposed on them by their market leaders.

While addressing journalist in Kampala minister Amongi said that the election of the interim committees composed of 10 members have kicked off today and the exercise will be concluded on 16th November 2020.