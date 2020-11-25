Masaka top officials charged with embezzlement

By Sania Babirye

Two officials of Masaka Municipal council including; principal Treasurer Namuleme Saudah; together with the Senior Accounts Assistant-Sserubiri David Kavuma have been charged with the embezzlement of 308,760,871 Million Shillings before the Anti-corruption court .

Court presided over by chief magistrate Pamella Lamunu has heard that by virtue of their employment at Masaka Town in Masaka District; Namuleme and Sserubiri had access to the said money and stole it between 1st/January/2016 and this year 2020.

However, the pair has denied the charges and each has been ordered to pay an eight million shillings cash bail with orders that they return to court on 6th/January/2021 as investigations continue.