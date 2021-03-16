Mayambala cannot inherit Kyagulanyi’s withdrawn presidential election petition

By Sania Babirye

Former Presidential candidate Eng.Willy Mayambala fails to inherit the already withdrawn Presidential Election Petition after Supreme Court declines his application.

Harriet Salli Nakukwago, the Supreme Court registrar says under the law, Eng.Mayambala was supposed to appear during the hearing of the formal withdraw of the said application which he failed to do.

Salli now says that Mayambala has lost now any possibility of him inheriting the said election petition by failing to inform the Judiciary within the mandated 45 days within which an election petition can be filed and determined.

She says that with less than three days to the 45 day deadline, Mayambala has lost any chance of legally inheriting the said election petition.

The deadline will expire this Thursday.

The said petition was officially withdrawn on the 5th of March after the respondents including the president , Electoral Commission and the Attorney General did not object to it.

However, the supreme Court is yet to rule on whether or not Kyagulanyi should pay costs to the three respondents.

Kyagulanyi’s lawyers led by Medard Ssegona asked court to order each party to meet their costs on grounds that the said petition was of public interest.

On the 26th of February, the Supreme Court gave Eng.Willy Mayambala a go ahead to file a formal application seeking to inherit Kyagulanyi’s presidential election petition.

In his reply to Mayambala’s objection letter, dated 25th February 2022 and signed on by the Supreme court registrar Harriet Nakukwago Ssali,Mayambala was advised to seek the service of a lawyer with a view of filling a formal application seeking for the inheritance of the said petition.

Mayambala on the 25th of February, petitioned the Supreme court objecting to Kyagulanyi’s withdraw of his election petition and asked the supreme court to allow him to take it over.

This is after Mayambala thought the court guidance on the legal procedure to inherit such a Petition and if the court can allow him to present new evidence in support of the said petition.