Mbabazi invited for special meeting with Museveni

By Robert Segawa

The National Resistance Movement ( NRM) central executive committee is meeting today to discuss the proposed Constitution amendment to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) tomorrow for approval.

The meeting is being held at state house Entebbe where a special statement will be issued for consideration to the NEC .

Rogers Mulindwa the NRM secretary spokesperson says President Museveni has selected five special delegates to attend the NEC meeting tomorrow.

Those selected by national chairman are former vice President Dr. Specioza Nabayego, Prof Gilbert Bukenya, former Prime minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, Hon Kintu Musoke and Capt Francis Babu.