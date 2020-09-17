Medics asked to develop patient safety culture

By Daudi Zirimala

Working in stressful environments has been cited as a factor that makes health workers prone to errors which might occasionally cause bodily harm to patients.

According to ministry of health permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine, “health workers are grappling with unprecedented challenges including healthcare-associated infections, violence, stigma, psychological and emotional disturbances, illness, and death.”

While speaking at the event commemorating World Patient Safety Day 2020, held under the theme Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety, Dr Atwine implored health facility managers to develop a patient safety culture in health facilities where the patient is treated as a partner and health workers are trained and empowered to reduce patient harm and the risk of errors.