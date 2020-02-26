Men gather conference to discuss roles of men in families

By Phiona Namutebi

In a bid to curb the soaring number of divorce cases in Uganda, Phaneroo Ministries International is organizing a men’s meeting that will be aimed at giving men insight on how to handle marital issues.

While speaking to the press today, Zac Mutyaba a Pastor at Phaneroo Ministries said, ‘Many men are not particularly aware of what they are doing wrong, He said some for example do not know how to save money, budgeting for their families and others don’t have purpose to marry instead they marry because of excitement and peer pressure. He adds that these gaps weigh heavily of wives leading to painful separations and divorces.

Mutyaba also intimated that as a church, they do not agree with divorce because of its outcomes including single parenting which comes with its own challenges. At the Men Gather Conference, men will be reminded about their primary role as heads of families. This event is scheduled to take place on the 29th of February at Kololo Independence ground.

The event which is expected to start at 9Am has a great deal of activities lined up till evening including car care, fun games and exhibitors of different products.