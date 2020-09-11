Micro finance officials in teacher’s fund case granted bail

By Sania Babirye

The anti corruption grade one magistrate Moses Nabende has granted bail to the three officials of the Micro Finance support center who are charged with conspiring with teachers to steal 1.8 billion shillings meant for teachers loan fund from president Museveni in 2019.

The three include the Executive Director Peter Mujuni , the Head of finance John Mwebembezi, the Assistant credits officer Jalia Birungi and a one Joan ASiimwe a teacher.

The officials have each been ordered to deposit 30 million shillings cash, deposit a land title valued at 500 million shillings and deposit their travel documents before being released from Kitalya government prison were they have been on remand since the 8th of this month.

Their sureties have been ordered to deposit a 500 million non cash bond and make sure that the suspects return to court on the 24th of this month for further mention of the case.

They are charged with Embezzlement, and conspiracy to defraud.

These are said to have conspired with Asiimwe to steal the said funds which was given to Teachers as a grant by president ,Museveni in November 2019.