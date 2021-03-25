Micro finance pledges to support the Uganda artists association

By Alice Lubwama

The micro finance support center is supporting the Uganda musicians association to conduct a country wide registration exercise for all Artists.

Addressing the media in Kampala today the general secretary of the Musicians Association, Phina mugerwa AKA masanyalaze said they will use the data gathered to lobby government to support the Artists whose business have been seriously hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercise will begin in Kampala next week.

The president of the association Cinderella Sanyu said they will be able to plan for the artists under one voice.

“It has been difficult to reach out to government institutions with different voices now with one voice we will be able to reach any office.”said Sanyu

Joseph Kamushaba from micro finance support center encouraged the artists to start saving while working to be able to earn a living when they are not working.

He said the center was coming in to mobilize the artists to put the resources they get into good use to develop.

The association has so far registered 1000 members.